Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $8.25 Million Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Telos makes up about 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $554,000.

Get Telos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

TLS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.