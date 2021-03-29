Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,000. Lightspeed POS accounts for approximately 3.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.14. 116,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.63. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -74.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

