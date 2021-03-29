Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 746,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 371,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,651,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.