Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 381,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,426,000. Rapid7 comprises about 6.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.74% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. 10,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.