Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,000. Science Applications International comprises 3.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Science Applications International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 15,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

