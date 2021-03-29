Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 538,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,157,000. Tenable makes up approximately 5.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 52,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

