Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219,002 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,065,000. Workiva makes up 3.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

