Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading Up 1.7%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$136.51 and last traded at C$136.14. Approximately 409,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 349,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.94.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 97.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

