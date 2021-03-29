Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,724 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $43,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Waste Management by 1,758.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waste Management by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.89. 40,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $129.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

