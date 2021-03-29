Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Waters worth $30,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $281.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.46 and its 200-day moving average is $242.44. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

