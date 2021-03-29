Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.41

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 110293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $513.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.