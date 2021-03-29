Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $266.07

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $266.07 and last traded at $257.95, with a volume of 154024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $423,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

