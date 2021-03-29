Waves Enterprise Price Up 8.8% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $282,364.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

