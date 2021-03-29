WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $430.16 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $430.16 million and $48.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 811.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00038611 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,650,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,101,909 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

