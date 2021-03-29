Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1,234.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for approximately 1.6% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Shares of W traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,157. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.86. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

