WazirX Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $137.10 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

