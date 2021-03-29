Webflix Token (WFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $747,976.26

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Webflix Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $747,976.26 and $132.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Webflix Token Token Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,988,984,493 tokens. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

