Wedbush Comments on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX opened at $2.05 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

