Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Home by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

