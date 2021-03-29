Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW):

3/23/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/15/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

3/12/2021 – First Financial Northwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

3/1/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

2/26/2021 – First Financial Northwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

2/3/2021 – First Financial Northwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

