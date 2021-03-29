Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVKIF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS: EVKIF) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2021 – Evonik Industries was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/5/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $35.10 on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

