Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN: GDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/19/2021 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/16/2021 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/9/2021 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

2/1/2021 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $9.01. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,621. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

