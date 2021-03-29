Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InflaRx (IFRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/26/2021 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2021 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “
IFRX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,379. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

