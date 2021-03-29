Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Ambarella by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 18,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $22,494,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,574,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

