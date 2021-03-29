Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 155,606 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,606 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.76% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 676,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 78,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.86 on Monday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

