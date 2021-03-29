Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 249,687 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 316.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCEL stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

