Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 41,955 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Agilysys worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

