Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 59,402 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.91% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,896,000.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.