Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,760 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of National HealthCare worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

