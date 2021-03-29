Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 20,139 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.79% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $27.64 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

