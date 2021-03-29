Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 28,401 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

