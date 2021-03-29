Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 76,184 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in B2Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

