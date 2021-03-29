Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys New Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,954,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.