Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

