Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.72 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $959.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

