Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.31% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

