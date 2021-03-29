Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $83.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

