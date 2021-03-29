Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 218,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $17.99 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

