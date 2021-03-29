Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Repay worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

RPAY opened at $22.86 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

