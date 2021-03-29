Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.66 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Helios Technologies worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

