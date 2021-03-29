Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of James River Group worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,086,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

