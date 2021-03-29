Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.71 Million Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.81 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

