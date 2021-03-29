Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.72 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

