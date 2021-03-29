Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,396 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

