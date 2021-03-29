Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Inter Parfums worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.10 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

