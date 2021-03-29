Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,850 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $368,852. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.