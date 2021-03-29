Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,370 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Financial worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.08.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLBK. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

