Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.05% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNSR. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

