Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $176.44 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $188.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.