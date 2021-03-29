Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Cactus worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:WHD opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

